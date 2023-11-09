Warangal: BJP did a lot for Warangal, says BJP leader Padma

Warangal : The people are vexed with the BRS government, which failed to fulfil their aspirations, Warangal West BJP candidate Rao Padma said. Campaigning in Hanumakonda on Wednesday, she alleged that the KCR Government has always worked for commissions. “The only beneficiary in the State is the KCR family since the formation of Telangana. KCR and his family members misused power to amass assets,” Padma said.

The KCR Government also pushed the surplus Telangana State into a debt trap, she said. “Telangana has nearly Rs 8 lakh crore debt under the KCR. The government has slipped into a position where it is unable to pay salaries to its employees. The government has borrowed money from all possible institutions and the debt funds were not spent on welfare and development,” Padma said.

The TSPSC made a mess of the recruitment process; thereby playing with the lives of the unemployed youth, she said. The development of Warangal is possible only with the BJP, Padma said.

The BJP-led Centre had included Warangal city in the Smart cities Mission in addition to the development through Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), and Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY), she recalled. The Centre is also developing a tourism circuit – Thousand Pillars Temple, Ramappa and Mallur – under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme, she said.