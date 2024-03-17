Live
Just In
Warangal: BJP resorting to vindictive politics says Vinay Bhaskar
The BRS cadres led by former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar took out a rally and staged a protest at Kaloji Junction in Hanumakonda on Saturday, opposing the arrest of MLC K Kavitha.
“Instead of fulfilling its election promises, the Modi government is focused on harassing the Opposition parties,” Vinay said. “BJP is resorting to ‘vindictive politics’ against the leaders of Opposition parties. Modi sends Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI or IT before he enters to settle the terms with the leaders who oppose him,” Vinay alleged.
“The arrest of Kavitha by the ED is also politically motivated. It’s nothing but diluting the spirit of democracy,” Vinay said.
MLC Baswaraj Saraiah, Hanumakonda ZP chairman Sudheer Kumar, senior leaders Nagurla Venkateshwarlu, Sunder Raj Yadav, Marri Yadava Reddy and BRS nominee for the Warangal Lok Sabha seat Kadiyam Kavya were among others present.