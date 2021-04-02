Warangal: BJP slams TRS, Congress

Warangal: There was no mention about establishing a coach factory at Kazipet in the AP Reorganisation-2014, BJP Warangal Urban District president Rao Padma said, finding fault with the TRS and the Congress for misrepresenting the facts.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, she accused both the parties of creating furore over the coach factory. "It's an election stunt to corner the BJP in view of impending elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC)," Padma said. The AP Reorganisation-2014 had only sought a report from the Railways whether there was feasibility for establishing a coach factory in Telangana, but didn't promise it for Kazipet, she said.

Padma said that Boinapally Vinod Kumar (TRS) and Sircilla Rajaiah (Congress) have in the past represented Warangal as MP, and presently Pasunuri Dayakar (TRS), but none of them fought for the coach factory. With elections to GWMC around the corner, both TRS and Congress have launched a tirade against the BJP to gain political mileage, she added. She accused both the parties of running artificial agitations, demanding a coach factory. It indicates that TRS and Congress are scared of BJP's recent electoral success, Padma said.

The TRS government, which took more than three years to acquire land for the Centre-proposed periodic overhauling (POH) centre at Kazipet, has no right to question the BJP, she pointed out. If it takes more than three years, how many years the TRS government would take to acquire nearly 2,000 acres for the coach factory, in case if the Centre agrees, she wondered. The Congress, which denied coach factory for Kazipet to establish it in Punjab, has no right to speak about the BJP, she added.

The TRS government also failed to release matching grants for the Smart Cities Mission. "Till this date, the State government had failed to submit utilisation certificates of the Smart Cities funds to the Centre," Padma said.

The ruling TRS leaders, who relocated tyre retreading centre from Hanamkonda with vested interests, have no moral right to blame the BJP, Padma said.

She said that the BJP government at the Centre has been developing roadways in Telangana besides laying a third railway line between Kazipet and Balharshah, and Kazipet and Vijayawada. Warangal and Kazipet railway stations have been modernised, she added.

Former MLA Vannala Sriramulu, BJP Urban district general secretaries Desini Sadanandam Goud and Bakam Harishankar were among others present.