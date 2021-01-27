Warangal: BJP terms 7.5 per cent fitment atrocious

Warangal: Terming the CR Biswal Committee recommended Pay Revision Committee (PRC) as a damp squib, BJP State general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy has come down heavily on the TRS government. Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he criticised the State government for making heavy weather of the PRC.

Reddy said, "Do we really need a committee to recommend 7.5 per cent fitment, that too after dilly dallying for nearly three years?" It's nothing but a drama, he said, accusing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of deceiving the employees, he added.

He expressed doubts over the Biswal Committee whether it was allowed to work independently or worked under the pressure from the government. It appears like KCR had framed the PRC recommendations, sitting in his farmhouse, Reddy alleged.

Referring to some other recommendations of the Biswal Committee, Reddy said that it's even more atrocious to reduce the HRA by 6 per cent and the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) by 10 per cent.

"It means the salary of an employee with 30 per cent Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) will not be increased. Moreover, the salary will be reduced by 2.5 per cent. This is what the TRS government's bonanza to the employees after a wait of 31 months," Reddy said, demanding KCR to announce 43 per cent fitment.

He termed the reduction in HRA as a foolish act at a time when the prices of house rents and all essential commodities were skyrocketing.

Overall, it's a terrible PRC, Reddy, who is BJP's candidate for the ensuing election to the Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Graduates Council seat.