Warangal: BRS made a mockery of promises says Naini Rajender Reddy

Warangal : The BRS Government failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people, Congress Warangal West candidate Naini Rajender Reddy said. Campaigning in Hanumakonda on Saturday, he said that the BRS made a mockery of the very concept of - ‘Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu (water, funds and jobs) on which Telangana Movement was based. Instead, the people were witnessing an autocratic rule in the State, he said.

“KCR who was on his first visit to Warangal after becoming the chief minister promised to develop the city as Washington. KCR also vowed to provide double bedroom houses to the slum-dwellers. None of his promises were fulfilled,” Naini said. On the other hand, Congress has always worked for the welfare of the distressed sections, Naini said.

He urged the people to think twice before they use their vote. He said that both the BJP and the BRS have been working hand in glove with each other. On the surface, they are engaged in fisticuffs, but in reality, they have an understanding, Naini said. He also sought the support of intellectuals and the protagonists of Telangana of the city in sensitising the people about the ‘misdeeds’ of the BRS. Naini appealed to people to end the decade-long despotic regime of the BRS. Corporator Thota Venkateshwarlu, district libraries chairman Md Azeez Khan and S Kumar Yadav were among others present.