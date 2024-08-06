Warangal: Call for people’s participation

Warangal: The onus is on administration and people to make the five-day programmeSwachchadanam – Pachchadanam programme, aimed at turning the State into clean and green, Wardhannapet Congress MLA K R Nagaraju said. He participated in the programme at Dammannapet village under Wardhannapet mandal in Warangal district on Monday.

“We will cover the entire constituency. In all villages we will ensure removal of garbage and stagnated water in public places. These apart, the authorities will be sensitising the people about the seasonal diseases and personal hygiene,” Nagaraju said. Use of polythene covers will also be discouraged, he added.

He emphasised the importance of participation of people, public representatives and NGOs. He urged the people to take up plantation drive to avoid air pollution. With the danger of seasonal diseases looming large, the health and medical officials need to procure all the medicines.