Warangal: Civic body striving hard to avoid flooding in city

Warangal: Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod, who inspected flood-affected areas in the city on Thursday, said that administration has done well to avoid flooding in several colonies. The situation was worse when torrential rains lashed Warangal in mid-August. Even before the authorities have completed measures to avoid flooding in the city, rains returned again this week, she said, recalling MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao's visit to Warangal and the measures suggested by him to set right the nalahs.



She said that the civic body has so far demolished several illegal structures that have come up on four nalahs in the city. The civic body is committed to clear all the encroachments on nalahs even though some people had managed to secure stay orders from the courts, the Minister said.

Accompanied by Greater Warangal Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, Warangal Urban District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu and Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy, the Minister inspected Amravati Colony and NTR Nagar where residents were facing problems with water-logging. The minister also visited the rehabilitation centre and interacted with them.