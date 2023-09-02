Warangal: Congress cadres demand ticket for Konda Muralidhar Rao

Live
Agrampahad in Parkal Assembly constituency reverberated with ‘Konda Konda’ chants on Friday.
Warangal : Agrampahad in Parkal Assembly constituency reverberated with ‘Konda Konda’ chants on Friday. Literally, it was a show of strength by the former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao, fondly known as Konda Murali, who is vying for the Parkal ticket.
The Congress cadres who gathered at a party meeting in Agrampahad urged the Warangal Parliament in-charge Ravindra Uttamrao Dalvi to give a chance to their leader to contest from Parkal constituency.
hey said that Konda Murali alone can defeat the sitting BRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy. They urged Uttamrao Dalvi to recommend the name of Konda for Parkal seat.
