Warangal: Congress claims credit for Women Reservation Bill

Warangal : The seeds of Women Reservation Bill were sown during the regime of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, former minister Konda Surekha said. She along with scores of Congress cadres anointed the statue of Rajiv Gandhi with milk at the MGM Hospital here on Thursday. She also distributed sweets and fruits to the attendees. “The bill that proposes a 33 per cent quota for the women is a long-cherished dream. The bill expands the active participation of women in the political process of our country. It’s nothing but heralding a new dawn for women empowerment,” Konda Surekha said.

Since the times of Rajiv Gandhi, the Congress tried its level best to realise the women reservation bill. Rajiv Gandhi first introduced Constitution Amendment Bills for one-third reservation in panchayats and nagarpalikas in May 1989, but failed to get passed in the Upper House. Again in 2010, the UPA Government had managed to get the bill passed in the Upper House but failed in the Lok Sabha due to the noncooperation of allies, Konda Surekha recalled. She accused the then Opposition for playing spoilsport as well.

It was Sonia Gandhi who exerted pressure on the BJP government to reintroduce the women reservation bill, Konda Surekha said. Stating that Indian women have been waiting for their political responsibilities, she demanded the BJP Government not to delay the implementation of the bill, citing various reasons.

Konda Surekha said that even though the women presently constitute nearly half of the country’s 95 crore registered voters, the percentage of women lawmakers is just 15 in the Lok Sabha and 10 per cent in the State Assemblies. TPCC Secretary Meesala Prakash, PCC Member Nalgonda Ramesh, Mahila Congress leaders Naragoni Swapna, Banda Rajamani and Rahat Parveen were among others present.