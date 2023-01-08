Warangal: Congress gears up for 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan'

Warangal: Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan', which the Congress party has termed as an extension of the successful 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of their top leader Rahul Gandhi, will begin in the district from January 26.

Speaking at the preparatory meeting of the Abhiyan in Hanumakonda on Sunday, Naini said that during the two-month long campaign, the people will be sensitised about the importance of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"The copies of the Congress' charge sheet against the anti-people policies of BJP at the Centre and BRS in the State will be distributed to the people during the campaign. People will also be notified of Rahul Gandhi's message," Naini said. The Abhiyan will be kicked off in every village and division by hoisting Congress flag on January 26, he added. He said that the campaign will be taken up from booth level.

He said that a road map for the campaign will be finalised in every mandal on January 10. This apart, in-charges for every mandal and block will be appointed. In-charges of gram panchayats and booths will be appointed by January 17, he added. The cadres will have to share Bharat Jodo Yatra's videos on social media platforms besides creating WhatsApp groups.

Former MP Sircilla Rajaiah, Parkal constituency coordinator Engala Venkatram Reddy, Wardhannapet constituency coordinator Namindla Srinivas, GWMC Corporator Thota Venkateshwarlu, TPCC officials spokesperson Kuchana Ravali, Mahila Congress district president Banka Sarala, senior leaders Kura Venkat, Bommati Vikram,Naseem Jahan, B Ashok Reddy, T Ravinder Reddy, Puli Raju, I Srikanth, Mekala Upender and Donti Sudarshan Reddy were among others present.