Warangal: Congress making mountain of molehill on Medigadda damage says Kadiyam Srihari

Warangal : The Congress is trying to take political mileage by magnifying the small structural damage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), Station Ghanpur MLA and former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari said. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Wednesday, he criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for attacking the Opposition leaders verbally. Revanth lost his patience after becoming the CM, unable to face the criticism from the Opposition he said, referring to the implementation of ‘Six Guarantees’.

“Kaleshwaram project got accolades from people all across the globe. It enhanced the reputation of the Telangana brand, but the Congress is hell-bent on showing Kaleshwaram project as a failure. Instead of nitpicking, the government should get the Medigadda barrage repaired for the sake of farmers,” Kadiyam said.

He said that the Congress leaders have no moral right to talk about dynastic politics. He refuted the allegations of pulling down the Congress government. It’s a ploy to divert people’s attention from its failures to implement its election promises, Kadiyam said. Further, he advised Revanth to change his language to maintain the decorum of the CM post.

Kadiyam Srihari said that the BRs leaders were visiting the Kaleshwaram project on March 1 to rebut the Congress’ accusations. MP Pasunuri Dayakar, former MLAs Challa Dharma Reddy and Aroori Ramesh were among others present.