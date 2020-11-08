Warangal: Congress slams Centre

Warangal: The Congress has started signature campaign demanding the Central government to roll back the farm bills. It may be noted here that the signature campaign is in tune with the AICC's call to build pressure on the Centre to withdraw the bills.

The programme was organised by Wardhannapet Assembly constituency coordinator Namindla Srinivas.

Addressing the party cadres and farmers at Nagaram Village under Hasanparthy mandal on Sunday, Warangal DCC President Naini Rajender Reddy said all the three farm bills introduced by the Centre recently are detrimental to the interests of the farmers.

"Agriculture is the backbone of the country, but not for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi, who has a different perspective is trying to put the lives of the farmers in the hands of Corporate honchos like Ambani and Adani," Reddy alleged.

The Centre acted unilaterally in pushing the farm bills even though the Opposition parties opposed vociferously, he said.

Stating that the bills could hit the small and marginal farmers most, Reddy demanded the Centre to reconsider its decision. It's certain that lands of small and marginal farmers would end up in the hands of the corporate sector, the DCC president said.

"The Congress will be with the farmers and continue its fight for the minimum support price to farmers 'produce. The time has come for the people to dethrone the TRS Government in the State and Modi rule at the Centre," Reddy said.

Namindla Srinivas demanded the TRS Government to pass a resolution opposing the farm bills in the Assembly. TPCC General Secretary and Warangal District in-charge Syed Azmatullah Hussain said that the farm bills are sure to affect the agriculture in the country. "Even though 18 political parties were against the farm bills, it was saddening to see the BJP-led Central government going ahead with its decision," he said.