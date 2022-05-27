Warangal: Congress to back farmers in opposing land pooling

Warangal: The Congress will back the farmers who have been demanding the State government to withdraw the G.O. MS No 80A that entails the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) procure land for the construction of outer ring road under the Land Pooling Scheme, Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said. It may be mentioned here that the farmers belonging to 27 villages have been up against the KUDA which plans to acquire nearly 22,000 acres under the land pooling scheme. Although the KUDA put off the process temporarily following the outburst, farmers have been demanding the State government to repeal the G.O. 80A that is detrimental to the interests of the cultivators.

Speaking at the farmers' protest at Reddypalem on Friday, Reddy said that it's not fair for the government to snatch the fertile lands from farmers. "Its shameful that the government wants to do real estate business by snatching the farm lands," Reddy said. He alleged that the ruling TRS leaders have been moving pawns to acquire land by threatening the farmers and foisting false cases against them. He said that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had already assured the farmers to protect their land.

He said that Congress will collect farmers' resolutions opposing the land pooling from all 27 villages and move the court to protect the fertile lands. If the farmers lose their land, they will become farm labourers, Reddy said. He urged the farmers to unite in their fight against the government. Farmers Joint Action Committee convener Budde Peddanna, Congress Wardhannapet in-charge Namindla Srinivas, D Venkat Koti Reddy, A Punna Reddy, B Surya Prakash and L Srinivas were among others present.