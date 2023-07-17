Warangal: Congress will spell doom for farmers

Warangal: Farmers will be in the soup if they trust the Congress, Warangal East BRS MLA Nannapuneni Narender said. Speaking at a meeting in Fort Warangal on Sunday, he said that the Congress will spell doom for agriculture by limiting uninterrupted power supply. “TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu once said that agriculture is waste. His disciple A Revanth Reddy, now the TPCC president, is also of the same opinion,” Narender said, referring to Revanth’s remarks that three-hour power supply a day is enough for the farming sector.

After a long struggle, people achieved their separate Telangana dream. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made agriculture a festival by ensuring irrigation facilities across the State. To give a fillip to farming, KCR introduced several welfare schemes such as – Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, crop loan waiver, 24-hour free power supply to agriculture sector etc, the MLA said.

He appealed to the people to understand the evil designs of the Congress. The anti-farmer policies of the Congress will affect 70 lakh farmers in the State, he said. Narender also appealed to people to decide whether they want three crops promised by the BRS Government or three-hour supply assurance given by the Congress.

Earlier, the MLA launched road works with an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakh between urban health centre and Gangadevi Gandi. Corporators Bogi Suvarna Suresh, Uma Damodar, Chintakula Sunil, PACS chairman K Janardhan, Narsaiah, Sravan, Vijay and Abhishek were among others present.