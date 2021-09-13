Warangal: Cops restore missing woman to family

Warangal: The Warangal Commissionerate Police on Sunday reunited a 55-year-old differently challenged woman, who had been missing for the last eight years, with her family.

The woman has been identified as Reglla Amruthamma of Khammam. The police traced Amruthamma with the help of WhatsApp. After she went missing from home, she reached Swadhar Home in Beldanga in Murshidabad district of West Bengal. Amruthamma who recovered from her illness told the Swadhar Home officials that she belongs to Warangal district.

Based on Swadhar Home information, the Warangal police posted Amruthamma's photo on social networking sites such as WhatsApp to find her family members.

Amruthamma's husband Ram Reddy who recognised his wife approached the Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi. The Commissioner brought back Amruthamma by sending a police team to Beldanga. The police united Amruthamma with her husband and daughter on Sunday.