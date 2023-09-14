Warangal: CPI accuses K Chandrasekhar Rao of backtracking on celebrating Telangana Libration Day

Warangal : Even though the BRS and the BJP call September 17 as National Integration Day and Telangana Liberation Day respectively, the truth remains unscathed that it was Telangana Merger Day with the Indian Union, CPI State Secretariat Member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao said.

The CPI took out a massive rally as part of weeklong celebration of the Peasants’ Armed Struggle here on Wednesday. Later addressing a gathering, Takkalapally accused the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of backtracking on his word.

“KCR who time and again said that he would celebrate Liberation Day officially conveniently forgot his word after he became the chief minister. KCR also said that he would install the statues of prominent leaders who led the armed rebellion,” Takkalapally pointed out.

On the other hand, the BJP is trying to gain political mileage by portraying the armed rebellion against the Nizam as a Hindu-Muslim conflict, he said. Both BRS and the BJP have nothing to do with the armed rebellion. It was Communists who alone fought gallantly against the despotic rule of the Nizam. Every village in Telangana has blood stains of the armed peasants, he said.

The BRS and the BJP which have done nothing for the people in Telangana have no moral right to talk about the Telangana Merger Day, Takkalapally said. CPI Warangal and Hanumakonda district secretaries Mekala Ravi and Karre Bikshapathi, senior leaders Panjala Ramesh, Sheikh bashumiya, Panasa Prasad, V Shankaraiah, A Ramesh, G Ramesh, B Ravinder, D Laxman, G Muneeshwar, D Krishna, K Chenna Keshavulu, G Badri, A Ravi, K Narsaiah, T Rahela, Jannu Ravi, John Paul and Govardhana Chary were among others present.