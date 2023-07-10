Warangal: CPI faults BJP, BRS

Warangal : Why didn’t Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond to the assurances given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act, CPI State Secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao questioned? Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Sunday, he found fault with Modi for evading the fulfillment of bifurcation promises – a rail coach factory in Kazipet, steel plant at Bayyaram and tribal university in Mulugu.

Although the demand for a rail coach factory dates back to the early 1980s, the BJP-led Central Government continues to ignore it. Moreover, it was trying to satisfy the people in Warangal by establishing a wagon manufacturing unit, Rao said.

The Centre was trying to wash off its hands by setting up a wagon manufacturing unit in Kazipet with an estimated cost of Rs 521 crore instead of a rail coach factory that costs more than Rs 20,000 crore and generates more employment opportunities. The Centre which set up rail coach factories in Latur (Maharashtra) and Dahod (Gujarat) needs to answer why it was not doing justice to the people in Warangal, Rao said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would have met Prime Minister Modi in Warangal instead of boycotting. It shows lack of commitment towards the development of the Warangal region, Rao said. The BRS and the BJP are more concerned about their political gains instead of regional development. Both the parties are misleading the people that they do not have any secret understanding between them, the senior CPI leader alleged. Both the parties do not have commitment either for the fulfillment of bifurcation promises, Rao said. He said that the CPI has been doing its bit to exert pressure on the Centre and the State for the fulfillment of bifurcation promises.

He demanded the government to release funds for the revival of Mamnoor Airport. Rao found fault with the administration for keeping leaders of Opposition and civil societies under house arrest ahead of Modi’s visit to Warangal. CPI Hanumakonda district secretary Karre Bikshapathi, Maddela Yellesh, A Srinivas, M Sadalaxmi, N Odelu, M Shankar and J Raju Goud were among others present.