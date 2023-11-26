Warangal: CPI firm on supporting Konda Surekha

Warangal : The CPI which allied with the Congress for the ensuing elections to the Assembly is firm on working for the defeat of the ‘corrupt’ BRS and the ‘communal’ BJP. Speaking at a meeting here on Saturday, CPI State Secretariat Member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao appealed to the party cadres to support the Congress Warangal East candidate Konda Surekha.

He said that both the BJP at the Centre and the BRS at the State made life miserable for the common man with their anti-people policies. He said that people were not happy with the BRS Government as it had failed to fulfil their aspirations. “The BRS will bite the dust in the ensuing elections,” he said.

Srinivas Rao said that the CPI cadres will abide by the party’s leadership to support the Congress. “CPI will play a major role in the victory of Konda Surekha,” he asserted. He told his partymen to ensure vote transfer to Konda Surekha. Former MLC and senior Congress leader Konda Muralidhar Rao urged the CPI workers to support the candidature of Konda Surekha. He said that the people are ready to teach a fitting lesson to the BRS. CPI Warangal district secretary Mekala Ravi, Panjala Ramesh, Sheikh Bashumiya, Bussa Ravinder, Gannarapu Ramesh and Dandu Laxman were among others present.