Warangal: Delimitation, a jigsaw puzzle

Warangal: Amid allegations of overriding the guidelines at the behest of ruling TRS leaders, the delimitation of divisions in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has been drawing a huge criticism from various quarters.

The delimitation draft that was released a couple of days ago appears to be a tough pill to swallow even for the recent ex-corporators. Although the motive of the delimitation was to increase the divisions to 66 from existing 58, it's alleged that the TRS people's representatives used it more to decimate the chances of Opposition party leaders by disturbing the divisions irrationally.



Commenting on the delimitation draft, Forum for Better Warangal president Pulluru Sudhakar told The Hans India, "It was totally unscientific, and the officials cared little about GO No 12 issued on January 30, 2021 by the municipal administration. The draft didn't mention the house numbers, which are mandatory to identify the boundaries of the divisions.

The officials also ignored geographical compactness while reorganising the divisions." The ex-corporators (52nd division) of the Congress Jakkula Rama Devi, who is preparing to lodge a complaint with the authorities, said, "The delimitation was done illogically to benefit the ruling party leaders. Somidi village, which is part of my division, is divided into two pieces.

The other part is clubbed with division 63 in Madikonda region." It was solely aimed at disturbing my division, she said, accusing the ruling party leaders of conspiring to hit the winning chances of the Opposition. BJP ex-corporator (45th division) Chada Swathi Reddy said, "The way the draft was prepared was nonsensical. It's difficult to understand without proper details such as boundaries and house numbers.

The authorities gave one week time to raise objections. How do people give their suggestions or raise objections when they can't understand it?" When asked about her division which was split into three, she expressed confidence to do well in the next elections.

Meanwhile, the ex-corporators and leaders of various parties who went to GWMC administrative office found no one to clarify their doubts over the division boundaries. It's learnt that in-charge City Planner M Narasimha Ramulu was transferred on promotion. The other assistant city planners were also not available. The authorities deputed a junior assistant to receive suggestions and objections.

Against this backdrop, Congress leaders led by Greater Warangal working president Embadi Ravinder submitted a memorandum to Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, who is also the GWMC Special Officer. The leaders urged the Collector to intervene and resolve the issues surrounding delimitation.