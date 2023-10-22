Warangal Development not a priority of BRS says Congress

Warangal : Warangal West constituency development took a back seat in the last nine years due to the inefficiency of its MLA D Vinay Bhaskar, said Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy. Naini who along with AICC observer and Warangal Parliament in-charge Ravindra Uttamrao Dalvi and TPCC vice-president B Shobha Rani launched ‘Praja Deevena’ campaign as part of ensuing elections to the Assembly here on Saturday said that the tri-cities of Warangal-Hanumakonda-Kazipet didn’t witness development as much as the people had expected.

Even though the roads and drainages are in a pathetic condition, the local MLA has a blithe concern. The MLA also failed to provide even a single double bedroom house to the poor, he said, accusing the ruling BRS leaders of resorting to land grabbing and settlements. The BRS Government also ignored the education sector, Naini said, accusing the rulers of stopping the fee reimbursement. On the other hand, Kakatiya University (KU) is in dire straits due to lack of funds and non-appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff, he said.

“The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao promised to develop Warangal as Dallas but failed to do so. KCR who intentionally ignored Warangal developed Siddipet and Sircilla towns,” Naini alleged.

He appealed to people to support the Congress in the ensuing elections; thereby expressing gratitude to AICC leader Sonia Gandhi who took initiative for the separate Telangana.

Naini told the cadres to reach out to the people to explain the Congress’ ‘Six Guarantees’. Oruganti Purna, Buddha Jagan, Puli Anil kumar, Mirza Azeezulla Baig, Banka Sarala, P Ramakrishna, K Venkat, G Swapna, B Sampath and Ambedkar Raju were among others present.