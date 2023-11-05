  • Menu
Warangal: District Congress chief Naini Rajinder files papers
Warangal : Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajinder Reddy filed two sets of nomination papers on the second day of the nomination process here on Saturday. Naini is contesting for Warangal West constituency on Congress ticket.

Naini submitted his papers to the Warangal West constituency Returning Officer L Ramesh. He was accompanied by AICC observer and Warangal Parliament in-charge Ravindra Uttamrao Dalvi, senior leaders Errabelli Swarna, Sircilla Rajaiah, Boddireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Engala Venkatram Reddy, Corporators Thota Venkateshwarlu and Pothula Sriman.

