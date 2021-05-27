Warangal: Drone surveillance to check lockdown infringers

Warangal: The Warangal Police Commissionerate has decided to ramp up their operations to implement lockdown effectively by deploying drones, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), thereby to contain the spread of Covid-19. The Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi inspected the streets at Pochamma Maidan area by the feed sent by a drone deployed by the Intezar Gunj police on Wednesday. Joshi who himself operated the drone directed the police on certain matters.

In another development, Joshi distributed groceries and other essential goods worth around Rs 1 lakh to 125 transgenders at a programme held at Karimabad organised by the Mills Colony Inspector Ravi Kiran. Speaking on the occasion, Joshi assured of medical support to the transgender community to protect them from coronavirus. Transgender Laila, Central Zone In-charge DCP Pushpa, Warangal ACP Giri Kumar, AR ACP Sadanandam, Mills Colony Inspector Ravi Kiran and SI Satish were among others present.