Warangal: Errabelli Dayakar Rao hints at rehash of Urban, Rural districts

Warangal: The decision to rehash the Warangal Urban and Rural districts lies with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Inspecting the Warangal Urban Integrated Collectorate Complex, which is ready for inauguration, here on Tuesday, he said that the TRS Government took the administration to the doorsteps of people. He said that the government which introduced many welfare and developmental programmes wants them to reach out to all the people. The creation of smaller districts paved the way for it, he added.

The Integrated Collectorate Complex constructed at a cost of Rs 57 crore has space for all the State departments to house, thus making it easy for the people to get their things done without need for running to all corners of the city, Errabelli said. He said that the Complex which is spread over 1.57 lakh square feet is a plug and play facility.

Referring to the reorganisation of districts, Errabelli said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has the final say on it. The CM will take the opinion of all the people's representatives about changing the names of Urban and Rural districts into Warangal and Hanamkonda, he said.

The CM will inaugurate the Collectorate Complex on June 21, besides setting foundation stone for the multi super-speciality hospital on jail land, he said. Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash, MLA Nannapuneni Narender and Urban Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu were among others present.