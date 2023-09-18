Warangal: First job means so much

Warangal: A whopping 400 odd youth secured jobs in the Mega Job Mela organised by the Errabelli Pradeep Rao Charitable Trust at a private school in Desaipet on Sunday. The trust chairman Errabelli Vineeth Rao said that the Job Mela attracted more than 3,000 unemployed youth. More than 85 reputed companies were present with their HR Teams at the Job Mela to recruit personnel. “Based on their educational qualifications and experience, more than 400 youth secured jobs with a salary of at least Rs 20,000 per month,” Vineeth Rao said.

Vineeth Rao said that a first job often means so much more than a paycheck. It envisions a successful career path and gives a lot of self-confidence. “Youth’s success is critical for our nation’s economy; hence our trust is keen on opening doors to jobs,” Vineeth Rao said, stating that they have more plans to organise job fairs to bail out the local unemployed youth in securing jobs.

Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank Limited chairman and senior BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao said, “The number of jobseekers is growing multitude by every year. There is always a possibility of these unemployed youth turning into vagabonds. To avoid such a phenomenon, the Errabelli Pradeep Rao Charitable Trust has decided to organise Job Fairs in Warangal.” He urged the youth to make use of the opportunity to settle in their lives.

Former Warangal Mayor and senior BJP leader T Rajeshwar Rao gave away offer letters to the youth who secured jobs in the job fair. BJP Warangal district president and former MLA Kondeti Sridhar, Warangal Chamber of Commerce president Bommineni Ravinder Reddy, Oasis School chairman Dr J S Paramjyothy, Dr P Vijaychander Reddy, Dr Kali Prasad, Banoth Akhil Ram Naik and Banoth Sriram Naik were among other guests present at the programme.