Warangal: Focus on tapping tourism potential

Warangal: It appears that the Warangal district administration is keen to develop tourism infrastructure in the region so as to tap the tourism economy. District collector B Gopi who chaired the District Tourism Development Council meeting here on Friday had dwelt at length about the measures to be taken for the tourism development in the region.

He directed the forest and tourism wing officials to work in tandem to restore the boating facility at Pakala. Referring to the immense tourism potential in Pakala, he told the officials to focus on managing cottages and the restaurant for the comfort of visitors. He instructed the tourism officer M Shivaji to look into the land acquisition for the development of Laknepally village, the birthplace of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Referring to the availability of Rs 3 crore, the Collector told the officials to complete the works of the museum in Fort Warangal. He also told the officials to ensure basic amenities at Govindarajula Gutta (hillock), located near Warangal railway station. He said that the endowments wing has prepared an action plan to develop the hillock with an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore.

Responding to the Tourism officer Shivaji's plea, the Collector agreed to release funds for the renovation of sound and light show at Warangal Fort. According to the tourism officer, it requires Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore. The Collector directed the Archaeological Survey of India conservation assistant Mallesh to ensure no illegal construction comes up in the Fort Warangal. The tourism development officials were told to prepare the proposals for the construction of Haritha Hotel in the place of a cultural complex near Pochamma Maidan in the city.

The Collector instructed the tourism and irrigation officials to ground the beautification works of the lake near Annaram Sharif dargah. Kakatiya Heritage Trust founder and retired NIT Prof. M Panduranga Rao was among others present.