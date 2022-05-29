Warangal: Focus shifts to Palle, Pattana Pragathi

Warangal: Proper planning made it possible for Telangana to stay ahead of all other States in the country, said Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, referring to the welfare and developmental programmes being implemented by the TRS government.

Speaking at the preparatory meeting of the upcoming Pattana and Palle Pragathi programmes, scheduled to commence on June 3, the Minister said that Telangana stood as a beacon for other States. "The success credit goes to officials and people's representatives who strived hard for the all round development of the State," Errabelli said. Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes brought in a phenomenal change in the rural and urban areas, he said. The Minister emphasised the need for reviewing the Mission Bhagiratha to plug the leakages in pipelines and streamlining water supply.

He directed the officials to prepare an action plan by coordinating with the people's representatives ahead of upcoming Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes. Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar stressed the need for protecting lung spaces for encroachments."There is an imminent need to focus on leakages in the pipelines of Mission Bhagiratha. Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah explained about the need for monkey food courts.

Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender said that several areas in his constituency have been facing drinking water supply due to leakages. He stressed the need for concerted effort to achieve all the desired results of the Pattana and Palle Pragathi.

Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani said that the urban local body has been laying emphasis on sports facilities, Pattana Prakruti Vanams and nurseries. Major issues such as pipeline leakages, desilting of nalahs and low lying electric wires etc will be addressed during the ensuing Pattana Pragathi, she said.

MLC Banda Prakash emphasised the need for creating lung spaces in urban and rural areas. Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, Warangal and Hanumakonda zilla parishad chairpersons Gandra Jyothy and M Sudhir Kumar, Hanumakonda and Warangal district collectors Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and B Gopi were among others present.

Earlier, Minister Errabelli also attended the preparatory meeting of Palle and Pattana Pragathi at Jangaon district headquarters and told the officials and people's representatives to focus on the programme.