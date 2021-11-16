Warangal gets 2 MLC posts under MLAs quota

Warangal: Ending the suspense, the TRS leadership has on Monday announced its candidates for the Legislative Council under MLAs quota. As predicted, the TRS leadership selected Kadiyam Srihari and Takkallapally Ravinder Rao. Failing to make the list was former Speaker Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary, who is said to be a close associate of TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao.

It's a sort of extension for Kadiyam, whose term in the Council ended on June 3. On the other hand, Takkallapally Ravinder Rao has finally ended his wait. His name along with Gudimalla Ravi Kumar has always figured in the probables list whenever there was a talk of nominated posts came to fore.

Although Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary didn't figure in the list, the speculation is rife that he will be accommodated in the Governor's quota. It's also said that he will be nominated to Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, the TRS leadership once again showed empty hand to Gudimalla Ravi Kumar who has been with the party since its inception and actively participated in the Telangana movement.