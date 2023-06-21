Warangal: Government giving top priority to education says D Vinay Bhaskar

Warangal : State government has been giving utmost priority to the education sector, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking at the Vidya Dinotsavam programme organised as part of Telangana decennial celebrations at Ambedkar Bhavan in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, Vinay said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has accorded top priority to education sector by initiating several programmes to infuse a new lease of life into government schools. KCR brought about a revolutionary change in the education sector, he said.

Mana Ooru - Mana Badi, the State government’s flagship initiative for comprehensive development and strengthening infrastructure in government schools, is one such programme to give a major facelift under 12 components in a phased manner, Vinay said.

“The government has taken up an initiative of revamping infrastructure in 26,065 State-run schools. As many as 9,123 schools were selected for development with an estimated cost of Rs 3,497 crore under the first phase,” Vinay said. The components include toilets with running water facility, furniture, electrification, drinking water supply, painting of entire schools, green chalkboard, compound walls, kitchen sheds, new classrooms, dining halls in high schools, he said.