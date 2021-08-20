Warangal: Kakatiya University celebrates 46th formation day

Warangal: Kakatiya University (KU) didn't happen all that easy, former Vice-Chancellor Prof N Lingamurthy said, referring to the efforts of several people who made it possible.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 46th Formation Day of KU here on Thursday, he called upon teaching and non teaching staff to rededicate them to bring back the glory of the varsity.

"There is an imperative need to take up the recruitment of vacant posts to improve teaching and research activities. We also need to put in efforts to get funds from UGC besides retaining NAAC grading by the time of KU's Golden Jubilee," Prof Lingamurthy said.

Speaking on the occasion, V-C Prof. Thatikonda Ramesh sought the support of teaching, non teaching, scholars, students and retired employees in getting back the unique and symbolic identity of the Kakatiya University.

"We organise an 'Expert Talk' programme on contemporary issues every year on varsity's Formation Day.

To pay back to the society, where we live in, the University should act as a catalyst in providing solutions through the experts in the field by undertaking teaching, research and extension activities," Prof Ramesh said. Registrar Prof B Venkatram Reddy in his opening remarks highlighted the necessity to adapt for revolutionary changes in the 21st Century.

The Executive Council Members Prof P Malla Reddy, Prof T Manohar, former V-C of Satavahana University Prof Mohammed Iqubal Ali, retired Professors M Erragatu Swamy, P Krishanama Chary and K Venkata Narayana also spoke on the occasion

Prof B Ailaiah, Dr Karre Sadasiva, Dr Burra Ramesh and Dr CJ Sreelatha, P Ashok Babu, T Chiranjeevi and Dr Vallala Pruthivi Raju were among others present.