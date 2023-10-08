Warangal: KTR to set foundation for mini textile park

Warangal : The BRS is all set to organise a massive bike rally at Thorrur this Monday on the occasion of IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao’s visit. In a review meeting with the party cadres at Thorrur on Saturday, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao told them that KTR will lay the foundation stone for the Mini Textile Park at Kodakandla, and Rs 17.50 crore 50-bed hospital at Palakurthi during his visit besides launching several developmental works in the constituency.

“A massive rally will be organised with 12,000 bikes in Thorrur before the KTR’s public meeting,” Errabelli said. The minister along with Mahabubabad district collector K Shashanka inspected the public meeting venue located on Warangal-Khammam Highway.

In another programme at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) in Warangal, the minister inaugurated an advanced MRI scanning machine that costs Rs 10.60 crore. Speaking on the occasion, Errabelli thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for transforming Warangal as a health hub. “In fact, KCR turned Telangana into a healthy State,” he said.

“The doctors conducted 1,494 Angiogram tests, 494 stent insertions and 68 open heart surgeries worth around Rs 22 crore since the cardiology wing was upgraded in the MGMH in June 2022,” Errabelli said. “The doctors also performed cochlear implant surgeries to the children below the age of three years suffering from hearing loss. The government provided an implant machine worth Rs 1.20 crore besides spending Rs 20 lakh on surgeries,” he said.

Errabelli heaped praise on MGMH staff for treating more than 50,000 in-patients suffering from coronavirus pandemic. “The hospital also provided healthcare to 1.20 lakh outpatients suffering from COVID-19,” he added. Errabelli said that the soon-to-be-inaugurated 24-level multi super-specialty hospital could well be a boon for the poor patients.

Legislative Council deputy chairman Banda Prakash, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, district collector P Pravinya and MGMH superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar were among others present.