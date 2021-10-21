Warangal: KUDA funds for poll-bound Kamalapur?

Warangal: As the by-election to Huzurabad Assembly constituency turned out to be a high-stake grudge contest between Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his erstwhile party colleague Eatala Rajender, it's apparent that the ruling TRS, which is hellbent on decimating its opponents, is leaving no stone unturned to win the constituency that goes to polling on October 30.

In this pursuit, the government has been pumping in crores of rupees for the developmental works in the constituency under various heads. According to a conservative estimate, the government had already earmarked more than Rs 2,500 crore for the constituency to erase the image of Eatala Rajender, who has been representing the constituency since 2009.

As if this was not enough, the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) had also taken up developmental works with an outlay of Rs 10 crore in poll-bound Kamalapur mandal, part of Huzurabad Assembly constituency, to woo the voters, it's learnt. Works such as central lighting, junctions and roads etc were launched in Kamalapur mandal before the model code of conduct came into force.

"The KUDA may be well within its right to sanction funds for Kamalapur mandal, which comes under its jurisdiction, but what about the 42 merged villages that have been crying for attention for a long time without basic amenities," Bakka Judson, AICC member, said, talking to The Hans India.

It may be mentioned here that 42 surrounding villages were merged with Warangal Municipal Corporation to upgrade it as Greater Warangal.

The TRS government is diverting funds to Huzurabad constituency alone to gain political mileage, Judson said, stating that Dalit Bandhu scheme was also a plot to hoodwink the people. The development in Warangal has come to a standstill as all the legislators have been working for the victory of TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav in Huzurabad by-poll, he said.