Warangal: Mada streets on cards for Bhadrakali temple

Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar along with Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu inspecting the temple in Warangal on Friday
x

Highlights

There is an imperative need for constructing Mada streets for the historical Bhadrakali temple, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said.

Warangal: There is an imperative need for constructing Mada streets for the historical Bhadrakali temple, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. He along with Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu inspected the temple on Friday. "The construction of Mada streets will allow the temple authorities to conduct Rathotsavam and other rituals. This apart, VIPs, the Mada streets make it easy for the VIPs, senior citizens and differently-abled to reach the temple on their vehicles," the Chief Whip said.

Vinay also proposed for the expansion of Bhadrakali temple-Kapuwada road which would ease the traffic. After going through the proposals, the Collector directed the officials concerned to prepare an action plan based on Vinay's suggestions. Temple chief priest Bhadrakali Seshu, KUDA PO E Ajitha Reddy, executive officer Ramala Sunitha and Corporator Vijayalaxmi Surender were among others present.

