Warangal: Minister Errabelli gesture to maid’s daughter’s marriage

Warangal:Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao along with his wife Usha and other family members showed his...

Warangal:Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao along with his wife Usha and other family members showed his philanthropic side by bearing the expenses of his maid Mallam Komala’s daughter Srilekha’s wedding. In fact, Errabelli hosted the wedding ceremony in his residence at Parvathagiri. The Errabelli family blessed the newlywed couple Srilekha-Sudhakar on the occasion.

