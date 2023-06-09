Live
- Andhra Pradesh: Husband kills wife for seeking divorce in Anakapalli
- SCR Cancels Three Trains due to ongoing restoration works in Odisha
- Siblings killed in road accident in Hanamkonda
- Russia reports heavy fighting in Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine
- How to use WhatsApp Channels and all details
- National Donald Duck Day
- Safety is a feeling that needs to be experienced, say Bengalureans
- Machilipatnam: Port focal point for development, says Perni Nani
- Five signs of a healthy menstrual cycle you shouldn’t ignore
- Lakshmi Manchu on Vaishno Devi: ‘Spirituality beyond mortal understanding’
Warangal: Minister Errabelli gesture to maid’s daughter’s marriage
Highlights
Warangal:Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao along with his wife Usha and other family members showed his...
Warangal:Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao along with his wife Usha and other family members showed his philanthropic side by bearing the expenses of his maid Mallam Komala’s daughter Srilekha’s wedding. In fact, Errabelli hosted the wedding ceremony in his residence at Parvathagiri. The Errabelli family blessed the newlywed couple Srilekha-Sudhakar on the occasion.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS