Warangal: MPEd student Galla Venkatesh attacked

Warangal: A group of students of Kakatiya University (KU), said to be non-boarders, attacked M PEd student Galla Venkatesh on Thursday.

The issue came to light on Friday, when a video clipping in which a few youths beating Venkatesh black and blue with KU Secretary, Sports Board, Prof B Suresh Lal in the backdrop, went viral on social networking platforms.

According to Venkatesh, he was thrashed by some non-boarder students for questioning the behaviour of Prof Suresh Lal towards a couple of girl students.

He alleged that Prof Suresh Lal had used abusive language against the girl students when the latter had approached him to collect track suits. Further, Venkatesh accused Prof Suresh Lal of instigating outsiders against him and demanded the KU administration to take action against Prof Suresh Lal.

Venkatesh, who belongs to Jogulamba Gadawal district, lodged a complaint with the KU police, it's learnt.

Meanwhile, SDLCE Director Prof Guguloth Veeranna, speaking to the media on behalf of SC and ST professors here on Friday, supported Prof Suresh Lal. "It's not fair to pull Prof Suresh Lal into the students' politics." He demanded action against Venkatesh for blowing up the issue.

Speaking to The Hans India, PDSU Warangal President Durgam Saraiah demanded the KU administration to order an inquiry into the issue to find who had beaten Venkatesh and why.