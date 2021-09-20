Warangal: Navaratri fete ends on colourful note

Warangal: The tri-cities of Warangal-Hanumakonda-Kazipet were abuzz with the devotees immersed in devotional fervour carrying the Ganesh idols for Nimajjanam (immersion) that marked the end of Navratri Utsav on Sunday. Despite the rains lashed the city in the evening, it didn't dampen the devotees' enthusiasm.

Mayor Gundu Sudharani who immersed an idol of Lord Ganesh at Chinna Waddepally tank in Hanumakonda formally launched the Nimajjan. She said Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) made foolproof arrangements for the peaceful conduct of processions. She said that they appointed a nodal officer at each nimajjan point to make sure the fiesta ended on a successful note.

In all, the GWMC had engaged 24 cranes to facilitate idol nimajjan at 13 tanks besides deploying expert swimmers, the Mayor said. Stating that GWMC repaired all the roads leading to immersion points, she said sanitary workers were deployed to keep the surroundings of the tanks clean. Warangal Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi said that a total of 1,245 idols were set up in the central zone, which comes under the GWMC limits. CCTV cameras were installed to effectively monitor the situation at the immersion points, he added.