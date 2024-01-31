Warangal: Preps in full swing for Jatara

Warangal: In view of the ensuing Medaram Sammakka Saralamma jatara in neighbouring Mulugu, the Hanumakonda district officials were in a huddle to take necessary measures for the comfort of the devotees.

Hanumakonda is a pivotal point for the devotees who in large numbers head to jatara via the tri-cities of Warangal-Hanumakonda-Kazipet.

Speaking at the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting on Tuesday, the district collector Sikta Patnaik directed the officials to complete road repair works before February 10. It may be mentioned here that the four-day jatara is scheduled to commence on February 21. The collector also told the officials to ensure the free flow of vehicles besides setting up signboards along the highways.

Commissioner of Police Amber Kishore Jha told the officials to install CCTV cameras at all vantage points to monitor the traffic. He stressed the need for taking precautionary measures at the accident black spots.

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation commissioner Shaik Rizwan Basha told the traffic wing to ensure the free flow of vehicles in the city during the jatara. He also told the officials to find a solution to avoid confusion for the motorists traveling towards Kazipet from Hyderabad at Karunapuram point. Additional collector Mahenderji, trainee collector Shraddha Shukla, trainee IPS Shubham Nagarale, DCP (Central Zone) M A Bari and KUDA PO E Ajith Reddy were among others present.