Warangal: Prof Jayashankar remembered

Warangal: Rich tributes were paid to Telangana ideologue and Kakatiya University former Vice-Chancellor Prof Kothapally Jayashankar on his 87th birth anniversary across the erstwhile Warangal district on Friday.

Garlanding the statue of Prof Jayashankar at his memorial park, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the academician has left an indelible mark on the people of Telangana.

He said Jayashankar toiled throughout his life to spread the ideology of self-governance and emphasised the need for separate statehood movement to achieve Telangana. "Prof Jayashankar researched extensively for over five decades focusing on the backwardness of people in the region. His role in heralding the need for separate State for Telangana people will never be forgotten," Errabelli said

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been implementing several welfare and developmental programmes in tune with Prof Jayashankar's thoughts. Prof Jayashankar measured the injustices and inequalities meted out to Telangana in the combined Andhra Pradesh since his student days. Separate Telangana was the only perspective he had and worked on it as a teacher and researcher, he said.

Errabelli said that Telangana Government gave due respect to Prof Jayashankar by carving out Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district besides naming Agriculture University as Jayashankar Agricultural University.

Chief Whip D VInay Bhaskar, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Urban and Rural Collectors Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and M Haritha, MLC Baswaraj Saraiah, former Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao and KUDA chairman M Yadava Reddy were among others who paid tribute to Prof Jayashankar.