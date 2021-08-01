Warangal: Pulla Srinivas elected TVUS president

Warangal: Dr Pulla Srinivas of Kakatiya University (KU) has been elected as the State President of Telangana Vishwavidyalayala Udyogula Sangham (TVUS).

In a meeting held at Osmania University (OU) in Hyderabad on Saturday, the members elected the new executive body for the TVUS. The election was unanimous and the tenure of the elected body is three years.

The other members: General Secretary - G Maheshwar Goud of Ambedkar University, Secretary General – B Gnaneshwar of OU, Working President – M Srinivas Yadav of TS Agricultural University and Y Kishore of Sathavahana University, Treasurer – KS Nagaraju Rao of OU, Secretary Shameem Pasha of JNTU, Vice-President P Shailaja