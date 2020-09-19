Warangal Rural set to receive PM Excellence Award

Warangal: Warangal Rural district is on the cusp of grabbing the prestigious 'Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration', aimed at honouring extraordinary and innovative work done by Districts/Organisations of the Central and State governments, in the category of 'Inclusive Development through Credit Flow to the Priority Sector'.

It may be mentioned here that the scope of the awards has been expanded to identify areas of overall outcome-oriented performance in the districts across sectors.

The contribution of District Collectors would be recognized for implementation of Inclusive Credit Flow to the Priority Sector, promoting people's movements through Jan Bhagidari and Improving Service Delivery and Redressal of Public Grievances.

Warangal Rural was among the three districts in the country shortlisted under the Inclusive development in credit through priority sector learning category. The other districts are Wayanad from Kerala and Belgaum from Karnataka.