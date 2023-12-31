Warangal: Skill development centre on the anvil

Warangal : In a bid to make skill development accessible to all, US-based Dr Hanumandla Rajender Reddy and Hanumandla Jhansi Reddy have come up with a visionary facility, ‘Hanumandla Jhansi Rajender Reddy Skill Development Centre’ (HJRSDC). Spread across 74 acres near Gurthoor village under Thorrur mandal, the Centre is a comprehensive endeavour to empower individuals and uplift the community at large.

What sets this centre apart is the breadth and depth of its curriculum. It covers an extensive range of disciplines, ensuring that individuals can delve into fields spanning technology, design, business, healthcare, communication, arts, technical skills, personal development, and women’s empowerment.

“Each segment of the curriculum is meticulously crafted to provide not only theoretical knowledge but also hands-on practical experience, preparing individuals for real-world challenges,” said Jhansi Reddy, who is also the Congress in-charge for Palakurthi constituency, from where her daughter-in-law Yashaswini Reddy got elected to the Assembly recently.

The centre’s focus is on diverse fields and ensures that individuals can acquire skills in both technical and soft skills, catering to various industries. The inclusion of empowerment and entrepreneurship programmes adds a social and economic dimension, contributing to the holistic development of the community.

The centre has plans to initiate programmes such as Technology and Programming, Design and Multimedia, Business and Entrepreneurship, Healthcare, Language and Communication, Administration and Office Management, Creative Arts, Mechanical and Technical Skills, Soft Skills and Personal Development, Women Empowerment. The Centre with a capacity to train 3,000 persons per batch is to transform the lives of nearly 15,000 people annually.

The architecture of the proposed three-floor building is designed with purpose. The ground floor caters to logistical needs with parking facilities, while the first floor will house essential amenities like a cafeteria, restrooms, and a kitchen. The upper floors are dedicated to classrooms and office spaces, creating an environment conducive to learning and professional development.

Rajender Reddy and Jhansi Reddy who met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday invited him for the groundbreaking ceremony on January 3, 2024.