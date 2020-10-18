Warangal: SR among varsities that produce employable grads

Warangal: The onus is on varsities to produce employable grads by providing access to the right tools, experience and learning opportunities to build the skills necessary to fuel their future.



Hence, it is becoming increasingly important to equip students with the technical skills they will need, to thrive in a digital economy. Colleges and universities are teaming up with industries working on cutting edge technologies to address the technical skills gap by building global talent pipelines for AI, Data science, Cybersecurity, Cloud engineering, IoT, Additive manufacturing, Automation and Robotics etc.

SR University is one of those very few varsities that offers next generation B Tech programmes in partnership with Microsoft, including Computer Science and Engineering with a choice of specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity and Data Science.

It is known that SR University ensures that the graduates are equipped with knowledge in design, development, deployment and management of both software and hardware in computer systems.

"In order to bridge the talent gap in AI, IoT, Robotics etc, we have joined hands with industries like Microsoft, CYIENT, Arm and Electromation Technologies," said GRC Reddy, Vice Chancellor, SR University.

"SR University's partnership with industries will also provide assistance in content and curricula development for project-based and experiential learning," Dr Sridhar Condoor, Professor of Saint Louis University, USA said.