Warangal: SRiX's drone delivery startup gets applause

Warangal: Drones have entered the mainstream of supply chain logistics and are being increasingly used for various activities including delivery of goods. Medikart Private Limited, a startup of the SR Innovation Exchange (SRiX), in SR University Warangal has used this cutting-edge technology for delivery of medicines to remote areas. The startup was appreciated by the Telangana Government for being the first company to deliver medicines by drones in India. The drone service was launched in Nizamabad recently. A drone can deliver medicines to five destinations in a day.

The startup demonstrated the capability of the drones in the presence of SR University Vice Chancellor Dr GRC Reddy at SR University. The startup displayed two types of drones. SRiX is a Technology Business Incubator of SR University, Warangal, recognised by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, It mentors and funds technology start-ups. It has world class infrastructure and has incubated more than 50 start-ups and has funded more than 25 start-ups. SRiX start-ups are very successful and have raised funding of more than Rs 20 crore from investors.

Medikart startup founders Vamsi Krishna and Madhusudan said that they had displayed their idea at the Digital Idea Week programme held in Ahmedabad in August, which was attended by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The duo said that medicines can be transported to a distance of 200 kilometers in just 50 minutes.

