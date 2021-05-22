Warangal: Super-speciality hospital to come up on jail land

Warangal: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that a super-speciality hospital will come up on the existing Warangal Central Prison premises by shifting the jail to a suburban area. The CM, after conducting a video conference with the district collectors in the State, held a separate meeting with the people's representatives of the erstwhile Warangal district here on Friday.

"The existing jail premises will make way for a super-speciality hospital, and the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) will be turned into a modern mother and child health (MCH) centre," the CM said. The super-speciality hospital would be developed on par with the best, so as to cater to the needs of people from across the State, the CM said. This apart, there was an imminent need to bolster the medicare in the region by providing all the facilities in the primary health centres (PHCs), he added.

The Warangal Central Prison would be shifted to a sprawling location by identifying suitable land on the suburbs of the city. We have plans to make it an open prison with a rehabilitative and reformative approach, the CM said.

Later, the CM discussed at length about the coronavirus situation in the region, implementation of lockdown and paddy procurement.

Earlier during the video conference with the district collectors in the State, the CM emphasised the need for implementing lockdown much more effectively. "The safety of the people is paramount to the government. The government is determined to implement the lockdown effectively even though it stands to lose huge amounts of exchequer," the CM said.

The CM observed that there was a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases since the lockdown from May 12. The door-to-door health survey yielded results, KCR said, directing the officials to start the second phase from Saturday.

Referring to the supply of oxygen and remdesivir injections, the CM said that they have been constantly up against the Central Government to procure them. The CM stressed the need for speeding up the purchase of paddy in view of rains in the State.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MPs P Dayakar, Banda Prakash, legislators Nannapuneni Narender, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, K Srihari and Warangal Urban Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu were among others present.