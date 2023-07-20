Live
Warangal: SVS Group of Institutions students get orientation
Warangal: The SVS Group of Institutions has organised an orientation programme for the newly joined Diploma/Polytechnic students here on Wednesday. Speaking at the programme, SVS Group of Institutions chairman Dr E Thirmal Rao has emphasised the importance of polytechnic education and its standards.
The students need to attend the classes regularly and work hard to understand the curriculum. The diploma students also have to work hard to stay on par with the industry requirements, he added.
The chairman said that students who didn’t get admission can contact the SVS office. A few seats fell vacant in the institute as some students joined the IIIT and or courses, he said. Chief guest E V Rao, principal Dr B Raghu, director Prof. Ajender K Rathod and dean D Kumaraswamy were among others present.