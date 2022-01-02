Warangal: Teachers demand allocation of employees based on nativity

Warangal: It seems that the GO 317 is snowballing into a major controversy with the employees especially teachers raising a hue and cry over it.



A large number of teachers staged a protest in front of the district education office here on Sunday, demanding the government to revoke the GO 317. The teachers also demanded the authorities to display the vacancies in all the districts, besides rolling out new guidelines for the employee allocation on the basis of nativity.

Speaking at the protest, former BJP MLA Marthineni Dharma Rao who extended his support to the employees, found fault with the government for issuing GO 317 in a hasty manner without taking the views of employees into consideration. Government's decision is not only to affect the employees but also the entire education system. Referring to the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay's deeksha in Hyderabad, he said that they will intensify the agitation if the government fails to reconsider its decision.

Uma Maheshwari, a teacher from Jangaon district, demanded the government to repeal the GO. "We demand the government to take up allocation of employees on the basis of nativity," she said.

"The GO will affect women in particular as they have to live away from their families," another teacher Uma Devi said. G Chandramouli, another teacher from Warangal district urged the government to reconsider its decision as the GO is to disturb teachers' families. It's difficult to imagine accepting some other place as our native place, he added.