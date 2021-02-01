Warangal: Thyagaraja Aradhana concert enthrals music lovers

Warangal: The Sangeeta Vidwath Gana Sabha has organised Thyagaraja Aradhana in memory of the great composer, who was among the trinity of Carnatic music, at Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Warangal on Sunday. The temple reverberated with the compositions of Thyagaraja Swamy vocal artistes passionately participating in the Thyagaraja Pancharatna Ghosti Gaanam (group rendition).



Government music teacher Vaddiraju Nivedita (Gyanamosagarada - Purvi Kalyani Ragam, Sriramajayarama , Edukula Kambhoji Ragam), Pullamkandam Neeraja (Vodanu Jaripe Muchata Kanare - Saranga Ragam) , Prof V Thirupataiah (Nadatanumanisham Shankaram - Chittaranjani) and Tandra Madhavi (Ramarama - Bhairavi Ragam) , Manda Sujana and Ellambatla Sahiti (Kanakadhara Strotram – Shanmukha Priya Ragam), and Edida Bhimshankar (Ramaa Ni Samanam Evaru - Kharaharapriya Ragam) participated in the concert.

The programme was organised by Government Pothana Sangeeta Nrutya Kalashala Mridangam lecturer Edida Bhimshankar. Ummadi Lakshmana Chary, scores of students and vocal artistes from the tricities of Warangal–Hanamkonda–Kazipet were among the participants.