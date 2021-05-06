Warangal to get its Mayor tomorrow

Warangal: May 7 is the D-day, on which people's wait was to end with the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Warangal. The notification for the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), which went to polling on April 30, has been released on Friday.

According to the State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi, the process of electing the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will begin near the indoor stadium located on the premises of GWMC administrative office at 3 pm on Friday.

Warangal urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu who inspected the venue on Wednesday directed the officials to make arrangements in strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines.

He said that only those who got elected to the GWMC and the ex-officio members must attend the meeting. The Collector asked the officials to arrange separate seating based on party affiliation.

The political parties must submit A-forms by 11 am, a day before the election date, and B-forms by 10 am on the election day. At least half of the persons with voting rights should be present at the time of election to maintain quorum and if the quorum was not fulfilled, the election should be conducted the next day, it's learnt.