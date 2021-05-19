'Warangal to have enhanced medicare': Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal/Mahabubabad: The medical and health services in the erstwhile Warangal district to improve further, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, referring to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's decision to establish six medical colleges in the State including Mahabubabad.

"After six decades, the erstwhile Warangal to get another medical college," Errabelli said, recalling the establishment of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in 1959. The decision to set up a medical college and nursing college in Mahabubabad would augur well for the predominantly tribal district. Medical college in Mahabubabad is a long-pending demand of the locals, he added.

"In addition to the medical colleges, two regional sub centres with necessary infrastructure to supply medicines to all government hospitals would come up at Mahabubabad and Bhupalpally," Errabelli said. He hailed the government's decision to set up 40 oxygen plants in hospitals to cater to the needs of Covid-19 patients.

Elsewhere in Mahabubabad, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod and MLA B Shankar Naik celebrated the government's decision to set up a medical college. Rathod said that KCR has always been kind to tribals. Mahabubabad didn't witness development in the combined Andhra Pradesh due to the then people's representatives. But since KCR came to power, the backward Mahabubabad area started to witness development such as upgradation of Mahabubabad hospital and sanction of Telangana Diagnostics, she added.