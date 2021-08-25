Warangal: 'TRS banking on Dalit Bandhu'

Warangal: Dalit Bandhu is TRS Government's lost hurrah to protect its waning image, Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said. Speaking at the Dalit, Girijan Atma Gourava Danodra meeting here on Tuesday, he said that KCR-led TRS Government was trying tooth and nail to protect its sway over the State. "Dalit Bandhu is one of those tricks KCR was relying on to protect his crumbling image. KCR who noticed that his party's image is at stake in the Huzurabad by-election has come with Dalit Bandhu to garner the support of Dalits," Naini said.

If the TRS Government is committed for the empowerment of Dalits, it needs to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme all over the State. Why does the government want to implement the scheme in poll-bound Huzurabad Assembly constituency only? If it is done in good faith, the government should ensure all the Dalits receive the benefits of the scheme within six months, the DCC chief said. This apart, the government should also implement a similar scheme to the minorities, BCs, STs and economically backward forward castes, Naini said.

DCC chief said that KCR who promised to make a Dalit the first Chief Minister of the State didn't keep his word. The TRS Government also promised 3 acre land to each Dalit family but never tried to implement it, he added. He demanded the TRS Government to show the details of funds spent for Dalits under the SC, ST Sub-plan. KCR family benefitted through the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), Mission Bhagiratha etc.

"While those who actively participated in the separate Telangana agitation, only the KCR family has been enjoying the fruits of a separate State. The government gave nothing to the families of those who sacrificed their lives for Telangana," DCC chief said. Former Mayor Errabelli Swarna, senior leaders Ayodhya Reddy, Dommati Sambaiah, Md Ayub, Banka Sarala, Naseem Jahan, K Kavitha and G Swapna were among others present.