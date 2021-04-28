Warangal: TRS MLA Nannapuneni Narender overrides poll code

Warangal: In what is termed as a gross violation of election norms, it's alleged that Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender conducted a meeting with the residents of Shiva Nagar in the city on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned here that the campaign for the elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has ended on Tuesday evening with the polling scheduled for April 30.

Against this backdrop, it's said that the MLA held a meeting with the locals at the Arya Vysya Sangham hall. It's alleged that the meeting focused on the GWMC elections. The MLA had spoken to his followers about the poll management, it's learnt.

Got wind of the meeting, a few reporters gathered at the meeting and shot the visuals. The MLA followers who noticed it informed the MLA.

The MLA in turn allegedly abused the press persons, it's learnt. The MLA also forcefully erased the visuals from the cameras, it's alleged.

When the reporters took the issue to the notice of the Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and Commissioner of Police, the CP assured of looking into the matter.